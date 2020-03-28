Sharon R. More, 79, of South Hutchinson, died March 24, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home, Pretty Prairie. She was born April 18, 1940, in Cawker City, to Lyle Albert and Fernita Emma (Wright) More.

Sharon R. More

Sharon is survived by: sister, Lyla M. Crosley of Pretty Prairie; brother, Albert L. (Vicki) More of Clearwater; grandson, Bryson Buller; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and the family of Jeannette Venable.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother-in-law, Bill Crosley; friend, Jeannette Venable; all of her aunts and uncles; and some cousins.

Cremation has taken place. Sharon requested that there be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Prairie Sunset Home, Pretty Prairie, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

She would like for anyone who would have attended her memorial service to do something that they really like to do, and to take a moment during that activity to remember her.