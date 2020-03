NEWTON - Stella R. Herrman Miller, 96, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.Memorial Mass, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday ,May 26, 2020, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Newton, Ks. Memorial fund to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Asbury Park Good Samaritan Fund, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Liebenthal. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Stella Herrman Miller

