Wilma Yoder

Wilma Pauline Yoder, 100, of South Hutchinson, died April 20, 2020, at Mennonite Manor, South Hutchinson, KS. She was born July 12, 1919, in Haven, the daughter of Abraham F. and Susie C. (Miller) Miller.

Wilma was a homemaker. She was an avid quilter and loved flower and vegetable gardening. Wilma was a longtime member of the Yoder Mennonite Church as she was the first baby born into the church. She later transferred her membership to Faith Mennonite Church in South Hutchinson. Wilma volunteered at Mennonite Manor and the Et Cetera Shop in Hutchinson.

Wilma married Rufus W. Yoder on July 28, 1940, in Yoder. He died November 16, 1994.

Wilma was also preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Mary Kay Yoder and Emma June Yoder; brother, Samuel Miller; sisters, Katie Yoder, Emma Yutzy and Mabel Bontrager; and son-in-law, Philip Zongker.

Survivors include: sons, Leonard (Marilyn) Yoder, Hutchinson, KS., Willard 'Bill' (Dora) Yoder, Gorham; daughter, Jane Zongker, South Hutchinson; brother, Calvin (Delores) Miller, New Port Richey, FL.; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Due to state mandates and the serious nature of COVID-19, the family will have a private burial. Interment will be in Journey Mennonite Church Cemetery at Yoder. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or Mennonite Friendship Communities and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS. 67543.

