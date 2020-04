Lindsborg -- Judith 'Judy' Ann Thiel, 80, died April 21, 2020.

Judy Thiel

Lindsborg -- Judith 'Judy' Ann Thiel, 80, died April 21, 2020.

Survivors: husband, Duane; daughters, Jo Dee Westbrook, Christine Stewart; brother, Robin Bowers; 5 grandchildren.

Private funeral: 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 25, Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial: Temple Church Cemetery.

Memorials: First Baptist Church, McPherson.