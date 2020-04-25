Iris Jean Tuxhorn, 91, of Hutchinson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born January 8, 1929, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Leonidas and Nettie (Morgan) Robbins.

Iris Jean Tuxhorn, 91, of Hutchinson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born January 8, 1929, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Leonidas and Nettie (Morgan) Robbins.

On November 1, 1947, Iris married Harold Richard Tuxhorn, Sr., in Byers, Colorado. They shared over 72 years of marriage.

Iris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her. The family takes comfort in knowing that she is with her eternal father in Heaven.

Iris is survived by: her husband, Harold R. Tuxhorn, Sr., of Hutchinson; sons, Harold (Charlotte) Tuxhorn, Jr., and Edward (Pam) Tuxhorn; daughters, Linda (John) Chansler, and Susan (Clay) Hauser; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Yvonne Tuxhorn; son, Steven Tuxhorn; 2 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Private graveside service will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, with Pastor Everett Tuxhorn (nephew), officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, and Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christian Worship Hour, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

