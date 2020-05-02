Katherine Sue Lanaville, 56, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Hutchinson. She was born March 23, 1964 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and DeEtta Daniels.

Katherine Sue Lanaville, 56, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Hutchinson. She was born March 23, 1964 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and DeEtta Daniels.

Her family knew her as a workaholic and enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. She loved all country music, working on Diamond Arts, reading, and playing Treasure Hunt on her computer.

Survivors include: her mother, DeEtta; three daughters, Tammy, Connie, Jessica; two brothers, Robert, Howard; three sisters, Connie, Nikki, Sandra; her companion, Rick; seven beautiful grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, sister, Mary Jo, and her uncle, Harold.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

