Evelyn Sanders

SEDGWICK - Evelyn J. Sanders, 82, died, June 12, 2020. Survivors include son, Alfred Parker; daughter, Sandy Loveall; step-son, Ron Sanders; brothers, Franklin, Ben and Alvin Potter; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2020, Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Memorials to Caring Hands Humane Society.

