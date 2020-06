BRADENTON, Fla. - Weldon Diener, 71, former Reno county resident, died Friday (June 12, 2020) in Bradenton, Florida. Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

Weldon Diener

