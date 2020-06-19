GALVA - Cassandra Dawn 'Cassie' Nightingale, 42, of Galva, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. She was born May 28, 1978, in Moundridge, the daughter of Delmar and Twila (Ratzlaff) Nightingale.

Cassandra Dawn 'Cassie' Nightingale

She was a member of Lone Tree Mennonite Church in Galva.

Cassie attended Hutchinson Community College, where she obtained her nursing degree.

She was a registered nurse at Moundridge Manor. Cassie previously worked at Newton Medical Center in Newton and Partners in Family Care Clinic in Moundridge.

She is survived by: her parents, Delmar and Twila Nightingale; brothers, Rick (Jenny) Nightingale and Lee (Gina) Nightingale, all of Galva; sister, Andrea (Darcy) Koehn of Okolona, Mississippi; six nephews and one niece.

Cassie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Susie (Schmidt) Ratzlaff; and paternal grandparents, Minister Herman and Delilah (Koehn) Nightingale.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lone Tree Mennonite Church, Galva. Burial will take place following the service in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Moundridge Funeral Home, with family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Moundridge Manor in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107.