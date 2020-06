KINSLEY - Daniel Peters, 54, died June 24, 2020, at home in Kinsley. He was born May 25, 1966, in Dodge City, KS. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. McKillip's Kinsley in charge of arrangements.

