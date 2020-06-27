MT. HOPE - Opal B. Heiney (Dixon), 100, passed June 22, 2020. The daughter of Ralph and Lily (Durant) Heiney was born October 20, 1919 in Vici, Oklahoma.

Retired from Cessna Fluid Power. Opal enjoyed quilting, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A member of the Bethany Church of the Nazarene.

Opal was preceded in death by: her parents, Ralph and Lily; brother, Lewis Heiney; son, Richard Dixon; and great-grandson, Tyler Mountz. Survived by: daughter-in-law, Marianne Dixon; grandsons, Allen (Stephanie) Dixon, Curt (Cheryl) Dixon, Eric (Gwyn) Dixon, Shawn (Mindy) Dixon, and nine great grandchildren.

Graveside service at Fairlawn 10 a.m., June 29, 2020. Old-Mission-Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

