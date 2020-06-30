Leroy William Sinclair, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away June 29, 2020, at Diversicare of Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

