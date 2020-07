HAVILAND - Carla Woods, 61, died June 30, 2020. Born December 1, 1958. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family service at a later date. Inurnment at Soldier Creek Cemetery, Belvidere.Memorials to Barclay College in care of Larrison Mortuary.

Carla Woods

HAVILAND - Carla Woods, 61, died June 30, 2020. Born December 1, 1958. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family service at a later date. Inurnment at Soldier Creek Cemetery, Belvidere.Memorials to Barclay College in care of Larrison Mortuary.