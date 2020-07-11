BUHLER -- Marcia Ann Allen, 86, of Buhler, died July 10, 2020, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born on October 15, 1933, in Oneota, New York, to Charles and Thelma (Guild) Keller.

Marcia Ann Allen

BUHLER -- Marcia Ann Allen, 86, of Buhler, died July 10, 2020, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born on October 15, 1933, in Oneota, New York, to Charles and Thelma (Guild) Keller.

Marcia graduated from St. Petersburg High School and attended Bixby Business College, both in St. Petersburg, Florida. She worked for a law firm as a secretary and later as a CNA doing home health visits.

Marcia is survived by: daughters, Patricia Yapp (Mark), Hutchinson, and Virginia Hurst, Sterling; grandchildren, Jonathon Yapp (Erica), Hutchinson, Jennifer Brillhart (Brian), Hutchinson, Daniel Yapp (Federica), Wichita, and Christopher Weeks, Sterling; great-grandchildren, Nathan, David, Luke, Bethel, Abram, Ruthie, Seth, and Worth; sister, Gingie Cummins, Lorida, Florida; and brother, John Keller, Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Susan Anderson; and brother, Bruce Keller.

Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held.

Arrangements made by Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, Ks 67501.

