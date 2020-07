HARPER - Gloria Hostetler, 84, passed away July 24, 2020. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Due to COVID-19, family only Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020. Friends may attend via live stream on Prairie Rose Funeral Homes' facebook page. Memorials: Country Living, Anthony or Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Divide, Colorado.

Gloria Hostetler

HARPER - Gloria Hostetler, 84, passed away July 24, 2020. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Due to COVID-19, family only Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020. Friends may attend via live stream on Prairie Rose Funeral Homes' facebook page. Memorials: Country Living, Anthony or Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Divide, Colorado.