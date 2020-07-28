Stephen Hedrick

PRATT - Stephen Wayne Hedrick,70, of Pratt, died July 21, 2020. He was born August 3, 1949, in Hutchinson, to Ralph Sterling and Virginia Rose (Hildebrand) Hedrick. Stephen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1967. He graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1973. Stephen worked for Kennedy and Coe as a CPA in Anthony, St. John and Pratt until his retirement in 2015. He was active in the Pratt Lions Club.

Stephen and his beloved dog, Ricci Bobby could be seen taking a walk each morning and evening at Lemon Park. He loved cooking and gardening.

He is survived by: his Aunt Letha Hildebrand, of Hutchinson; sister-in law, Donita Hedrick, of Hutchinson; two nieces, Pam (Jesse) Wells, of Enterprise, and Nancy French, of Hutchinson; a great-niece, Emma (Joe) Moss; two great nephews, Gage French and his fiance' Rachel Kershner, Kai French; dear friends and walking partners, Karen and John Detwitler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Virginia Hedrick; and brother, Gordon Hedrick.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Pratt Lions Club and The Lucky Dog Program in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 COuntry Club Rd. Pratt, KS 67124. To send the family condolences please visit www.larrison mortuary .com.

