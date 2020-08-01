ULYSSES - Mary Lou Pickler, age 92, died July 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held on August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ulysses, Kansas. Visitation will be August 4, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home. View complete obituary at Garnand Funeral Home Website.

