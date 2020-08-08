Johnson, Kansas -- Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos, 72, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Vigil and Rosary service is Sunday, August 9 at 8:00 PM and Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 10 at 10:00 AM, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

