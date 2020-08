MINNEOLA - Garry E. Spencer, 78, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Minneola. Graveside: 10 a.m. Monday, Larned Cemetery, Larned. No viewing, the casket will remain closed. Memorials: First Southern Baptist Church or Minneola Long Term Care c/o Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Garry Spencer

MINNEOLA - Garry E. Spencer, 78, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Minneola. Graveside: 10 a.m. Monday, Larned Cemetery, Larned. No viewing, the casket will remain closed. Memorials: First Southern Baptist Church or Minneola Long Term Care c/o Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.