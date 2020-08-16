Belpre, KS. -- 52, Died Aug. 14, 2020 at Kinsley he was born Feb. 11, 1968 in Larned, KS to Roy and Doris Freeman. Visitation is Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9 am until 7 pm at McKillip's, Kinsley. A private burial will be at a later date. Memorials to Belpre Fire Dept. in lieu of flowers.

Randy Freeman

