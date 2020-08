HOISINGTON -- Jacqueline A. 'Jackie' Walter, died August 18, 2020. Born June 12, 1926 to John and Mabelle(Amen)King. Married I.C.'Ike'Walter in 1948. He died in 2017. Survivors; children, Becky(Leon)Steiner, Roxanne(Bill)Blowers, Steven(Millie)Walter; two sisters, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

JACQUELINE A. 'JACKIE' WALTER

HOISINGTON -- Jacqueline A. 'Jackie' Walter, died August 18, 2020. Born June 12, 1926 to John and Mabelle(Amen)King. Married I.C.'Ike'Walter in 1948. He died in 2017. Survivors; children, Becky(Leon)Steiner, Roxanne(Bill)Blowers, Steven(Millie)Walter; two sisters, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

Visitation:6-8pm Friday. Funeral: 10:30am, Saturday, August, 22,2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.