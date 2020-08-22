GRANBURY, TX - Neil Everett Hatch, 87, passed away from heart failure at his home in Granbury on August 13, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Acton Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to one of Neil's favorite charities: Rancho Brazos Center, People Helping People or the Salvation Army. Designate the charity of your choice and mail to Acton Methodist Church, 3343 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, Texas 76049.

Neil was born in Milo, Maine on February 20, 1933, to Maurice and Marion Hatch, the third of four sons. He grew up in Bath, Maine and at 19 joined the Air Force. After four years of service stationed in Big Spring, Texas, Neil took a job at JCPenney.

He married Charlene Anderson and had two sons, Sid and Brent. From Big Spring, he transferred to Waco, Abilene, Brady and Stephenville, retiring as manager of the JCPenney store in Hutchinson, Kansas after a 38-year career. Under Neil's leadership, his employees and stores excelled winning the Chairman's award twice, the highest recognition in the company.

While in Stephenville, Neil lost his wife Charlene to cancer. He married Shirley Cunyus Ollom and adopted her six-year old son Zane. Neil loved having their large combined family of six children, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren together for holidays, special occasions and vacations.

Neil enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, skiing, traveling, dancing, and wood-working. Much to Shirley's delight, Neil was her personal shopper using his passion for clothing to select outfits for her throughout their 43 years of marriage. Neil was generous with his help, always spoke his mind, and kept everyone laughing.

