ELLINWOOD - Manuel Castillo, 77, passed away at home in Ellinwood, KS. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery in Ellinwood. Rosary will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellinwood at 7 p.m. Visitation will be that day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood.

Manuel M. Castillo

ELLINWOOD - Manuel Castillo, 77, passed away at home in Ellinwood, KS. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery in Ellinwood. Rosary will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellinwood at 7 p.m. Visitation will be that day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood.