GOESSEL - Maria 'Mary' Richert, 86, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Private services will be held.Survivors include: her sons, Vernon, Ronald, and Arlin; daughters, Darlene Beranek, and Karen Dirksen. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

Mary Richert

