NEWTON - Howard Lacher, 81, retired substitute school teacher and former owner of Rosewood Garden Center, died Sunday August 30, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday September 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Howard Lacher

