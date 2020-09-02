NEWTON - Rudolph 'Rudy' Willems, 79, owner of Rudy's Welding & Machine Shop, died Saturday August 29, 2020. Visitation with family, Monday, September 7, 2020 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with Memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday September 8. Both at First Church of the Nazarene in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

