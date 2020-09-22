George Cutright

ST. JOHN - George Edward Cutright, 93, passed away September 19, 2020, in St.John. Graveside service will be 1 p.m, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Byron-Amorita Cemetery in Oklahoma. Memorials to Byron-Amorita Cemetery in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

