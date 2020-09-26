NICKERSON - Diane Lynn Bateman-Mowry, 57, of Nickerson, passed away September 18, 2020 at her home in Nickerson, Kansas. She was born November 21, 1962 in Burlington, Colorado, the daughter of James and Bernadine (Griess) Bateman.

Diane Lynn Bateman-Mowry

Diane grew up in Burlington, Colorado where she worked during the summer on the farm of Gene Davis. At age 15 Diane and her family moved to Goodland, Kansas. Being the selfless caregiver that she was, she left school after her sophomore year to care for her father. She went back to finish high school and received her GED in 1981. She attended Fort Hays State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in sociology in 1996 and went on to receive her Masters Degree in counseling from Fort Hays State University in 1999. She worked for Norton Prison as a staff professional counselor. She was a dedicated member of Christ Bible Church in Nickerson.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth M. Mowry on November 3, 1984. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2000.

Survivors include: three sons, Kenny (Michelle) Mowry, Ross Mowry, and Scott (Abby) Mowry; two grandsons, Vincent and Elias Mowry; two brothers Ricky Colby and Tom Colby; three sisters, Barb Fromholtz, Linda Deldt, and Tina Johnson; aunts and uncles, Dale Bateman, Judy Bateman, Retta Hare; her best friend of over 40 years, Don Wilken.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, uncle John Bateman, aunt Ruby Phiefer, and sister, Marline Colby.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ Bible Church, 6 North Cheney Street, Nickerson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christ Bible Church.

