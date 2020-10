PRATT - David Raymond Ruffin, Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, September 30,2020. Born March 18, 1930. Funeral service 6 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt. Graveside service 10 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Nashville.

David Ruffin, Sr.

