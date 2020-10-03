GREAT BEND - Mary Murphy, 74, passed away September 28, 2020, at Wellstar Cobb Hospice, Smyrna, Ga. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

