Wichita -- On Friday, June 26, 2020, Ray Lauerence Hastings, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 87 in Wichita, Kansas. The memorial service will be held when Aleta is able to attend, followed by burial services at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N College St., Winfield, Kansas.

Ray Hastings

