Roxbury -- William B. ('Bill') Anderson, 90, passed away on October 1, 2020.

William Anderson

Survivors: wife, Juanita; sons, Tim and Terry; grandsons, Scott and Shawn.

A private graveside service will be held at The Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury.

Memorials: Roxbury United Parish or The Valley View Memorial Cemetery c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.