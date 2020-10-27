Great Bend -- Andrea Kay Nelson, 73, passed away October 25, 2020, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Private Family Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at First Christian Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Bruce A. Burfield and Reverend Josh Leu presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

