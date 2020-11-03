Robert A. Griffeth, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Hutchinson.

Robert A. Griffeth, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Hutchinson.

Robert was born February 16, 1949, the son of Herbert Clinton and Pauline Estella (Sutton) Griffeth. Robert retired from the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Herbert C. Griffeth Jr., Richard L. Griffeth and two sisters, Barbara A. Pennel and Carol F. Griffeth.

Robert is survived by: two sisters, Judith E. (Wayne) Pederson and Deborah (Chester) Pinkston all of Hutchinson; five nieces, Mary (Shawn) Lucia, Dana S. Conner, Nancy L. (Allen) Wisbey, Melissa (Brandon) Thompson, Beth (Richard) Koeppen and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Full Gospel Church, 414 E. Ave. G., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Betty Pinkston officiating.

Memorials may be given to Reno County Veterans Memorial and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

