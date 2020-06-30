Joan Faulconer Cobble died peacefully of natural causes, with her needlepoint in her lap on Wednesday June 17th, 2010, in her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born on November 14, 1940, in Wichita Kansas, to Forrest and Helen (Hughes) Faulconer, Joan began her career as a leader by preceding her brother, Forrest Hughes Faulconer, into the world by less than a year, followed two years later by her sister, Susan Faulconer Cobble. After graduating from Augusta High School, she attended Monticello College for one year before transferring to Kansas State University to pursue a degree in Journalism. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity, Theta Sigma Phi (women’s honor society for journalism), editor of the Kansas State Collegian, a daily newspaper, and elected to the Student Board of Publications.

After graduating, Joan moved to Kansas City, where she edited several magazines and wrote press releases for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Joan also began dating her brother’s fraternity brother and medical student, Sonny Perreault Cobble. They were married in 1964 and began their 46-year adventure. In support of his medical career, Joan became an expert in creating a home, establishing close lifelong friendships, and giving back to the community through her various talents. Their daughters, Kimberly and Stephanie, were born along the way.

In June 1972, the Cobbles moved to California where Sonny established his orthopaedic surgical practice in Los Angeles, and they began residing in Palos Verdes, near her parents. Joan became involved with the Junior League of Los Angeles, Peninsula Committee for the LA Philharmonic, South Bay Pi Beta Phi, and the League for Crippled Children. She also served as President of the Los Angeles County Medical Association Auxiliary, in 1993, and President of Las Madrectias in 1987. In the 1990s, Joan and Sonny moved to Tulsa where she continued her community involvement with the Little Lighthouse, PEO and the Tulsa Pi Beta Phi. Upon their return to Rancho Palos Verdes in 2000, Joan reengaged with her communities which culminated with her presidency of the Women’s Fellowship Board of Neighborhood Church. Joan was recognized by Pi Beta Phi and PEO for 50 years of service.

Joan’s drive and persistence were unlimited, from 1979 to 1994 she and Sonny completed 7 marathons together, her 8th and final was the 1994 Los Angeles Marathon, where she shared a special moment with Muhammad Ali.

Joan loved to travel and did so throughout her life. She first traveled to Europe, sailing with her siblings in 1961. During the course of Sonny’s medical career, they attended conferences throughout Europe and Scandinavia. Following their retirement in 1998, the two became true explorers, spanning the globe, from India, Nepal, China, Eastern Europe, Russia, Africa, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, and Jordan. They captured each country in their hearts and with their cameras.

In 2010, Sonny passed and Joan persevered with the help of her friends and family. She moved to Tulsa, where she delighted in having her grandchildren as her backdoor neighbors.

After a time, she was able to start a new adventure with an old friend and new sweetheart, Richard De Luce. He was a widower in Palos Verdes, whose wife, Joan had known well. They kept up their long-distance relationship with frequent visits by Dick to Tulsa and by Joan to Palo Alto. They traveled together to Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia in 2013 and cruise from Venice to Rome in 2014. The frequent visits continued until halted by the pandemic in March.

Since 2012, Joan traveled with her family and friends to Machu Pichu, Galapagos, Alaska, Caribbean, Maui, Paris, Naples (FL), Galveston. As a tradition, Joan took each grandchild to Williamsburg and Washington DC during their 5th grade year. In January 2020, Joan set foot on her last continent, Antarctica.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Cobble, Stephanie Wheeler Cobble, MD; son-in-law Paul Wheeler, 3 grandchildren, Trevor Wheeler(17), Conner Wheeler (15) and Skyler Wheeler(13); brother, Forrest Hughes Faulconer, DDS (Maria); sister Susan Faulconer Cobble (Jan DDS); sister-in-law Rosemary Kirby, PhD., and her sweetheart, Richard De Luce, JD, nephews; Rex (Jill) Coad, Russell (Julie) Coad, Dane (Karen) Cobble, Ryan Faulconer, nieces Kristin Cobble, Kristen Faulconer,

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to a favorite charity, or the Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN.