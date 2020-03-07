Small Town Curves, a clothing boutique and bridal shop located at 122 S. Main, Pratt, has announced they will be moving to a new location at 300 S. Main, Pratt. Their new store will be in the former Jett’s/Sears building on Main Street.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued support of our business,” said owner Samantha Gwin. “We have been blessed to to have such amazing community support.”

The move, planned for April 1, 2020 will allow Small Town Curves to expand their casual and dress wear, with more space for additional bridal and formal designs.

The store has become a popular stop for shopper’s looking for women’s ready-to-wear boutique clothing in sizes S-3X.

“We have a large selection of cash and carry wedding gowns and the Allure Romance bridal line ranging in sizes from 0-32W,” Gwin said.

Formal gowns, short gowns, veils, sashes and bridesmaids selections are also available.

Product lines include Madison James, MacDougal, Blush, Le Gala, Alyce Paris, Terani, Dave & Johnny, Splash, Allure Romance Bridal, Mori Lee Bridal, Bonny Bridal, and many others.

Extended hours though prom season include weekend opportunities for those still looking for formal wear.

“Until April 1 we are always open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays 12:30 -.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Gwin said. “We can also come in by appointment.”

On weekdays, Small Town Curves is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30-6:30 during prom season.

After April 1, closing time is 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, then 2 p.m. on Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.