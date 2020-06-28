Former Reno County resident and Haven graduate Andrew French won initial legislative approval last week to sit on the Kansas Corporation Commission.

French, an Overland Park utilities lawyer, was approved by a Senate committee to serve on the three-member board which oversees Kansas utilities until his confirmation is voted on by the full Senate next year.

He replaces Shari Feist Albrecht.

French, the son of Jim and Lisa French of Partridge, went to Partridge and Haven schools and grew up in Reno County. He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Kansas law school. He earned a bachelor’s degree from KU in environmental studies.

French works for the law firm Smithyman & Zakoura. Before joining it, he worked for the KCC as senior litigation counsel where he represented the commission staff in proceedings before the commission, which included engaging in settlement negotiations, and advising the Commission in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proceedings, electric transmission issues, and the Southwest Power Pool.

***

LINDSBORG – Bethany College announced a couple of administrative changes at the school last week.

Amie Bauer, executive director of Marketing and Communications, was promoted to the role of Vice President of Administration, while Controller Krista Harris was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to serving as General Counsel and continuing to oversee Communications, Bauer will manage IT, Risk Management, Campus Security, Facilities, and Food Services.

Bauer ‘01, returned to Bethany in 2019. Before that, she was in private practice for 15 years with Gusenius Law Office, working in family law, municipal law, and serving as a mediator and case manager.

Harris ‘97, returned to Bethany in 2016 as an Accountant. In 2018, she was promoted to Controller. Harris will oversee the Business Office and Human Resources.

Before coming to Bethany, Harris worked for a Property Management Company in Texas for 10 years and then moved to Frisco Independent School District in Texas as an Accountant for seven years.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

***

David Fitzhugh of Hays has been appointed by Governor Laura Kelly to serve on the Athletic Trainers Council. The Council licenses and monitors athletic trainers in the state of Kansas.

The governor also appointed to southwest Kansas residents to the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission.

Bertha Mendoza, Garden City, and Ernestor De La Rosa, Dodge City, were both named to the Commission, which gathers and disseminates information regarding problems and programs concerning Hispanic and Latino Kansans.

Mendoza’s is a reappointment for another term.

De La Rosa, Assistant City Manager in Dodge City, was also named last week to a 12-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission is tasked with studying issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas.