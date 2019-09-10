The main question for me, when a movie is adapted from a book - in this case, Donna Tartt’s massive, Pulitzer Prize-winning 2013 novel “The Goldfinch” - is whether to read the book first. The usual questions arise: Will the movie do it justice? Will it, of necessity, leave out too much? Will the vision in my mind be totally different from what’s presented on the screen? In fact, I rarely read the book first if I know a movie is coming. And, having spoken with a few fans of the novel - but not letting them give me any plot details - I’m very happy that I didn’t read it, because each of them said, “How are they possibly going to make a movie out of this?”



Well, they did, and they made a damn good movie, a real class act. Whatever the book is, the film is an absorbing, compelling piece of storytelling; a complex tale that swirls around in time, blends dreams with reality, and features a wide array of different characters, most of whom share the trait of suffering from some sort of emotional damage.



The opening lines, narrated by the protagonist Theodore (played as a boy by Oakes Fegley and as an adult by Ansel Elgort) - when he’s an adult - say that he dreamed about his mother again, that she died when he was young and that her death was his fault. He also mentions “the painting,” but tells nothing about it.



Then the flashbacks begin, scattered at first, but slowly coming together into a sharp picture as the story takes shape and past and present merge. What’s clear right away is that young Theodore and his mom were in different areas of a museum when a bomb went off, killing her and, because her husband had run out on them some time before, resulting in Theodore moving in with some family friends, the Barbours (Nicole Kidman and Boyd Gaines), who already have their own brood of kids.



But that’s just the beginning of the story’s character parade. The awful event at the museum brings antiques expert Hobie (Jeffrey Wright) and the badly injured Pippa (Aimee Laurence, young; Ashleigh Cummings, adult) into his life. There’s also bad-tempered loser Dad (Luke Wilson) who comes back, with nasty new girlfriend Xandra (Sarah Paulson) in tow, to take Theodore from the Barbours and there’s a nefarious air to his actions. But that act leads to Theodore meeting the extremely interesting Ukranian immigrant Boris (Finn Wolfhard, young; Aneurin Barnard, adult).



The film becomes an extended series of coincidences, right (and wrong) time and place incidences, and people from the past continually popping up in the present. It also keeps hovering around a piece of art that was in that museum, a 17th-century painting called “The Goldfinch,” which mysteriously lies at the center of almost everything that happens after that bomb goes off, including the nightmares that plague Theodore right into adulthood.



Brilliantly and crisply shot by veteran ace cinematographer Roger Deakins, who can even capture perfect images in soot- and dust-filled scenes, the film also boasts a haunting string-driven score by comparative newcomer Trevor Gureckis, and the ultra-cool version of Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” by Them.



Add in a few layers of secrecy surrounding the titular objet d’art, a couple of characters that most viewers will hope meet up with harm, some funny business about experimenting with drugs, a look into the power of love, and twists and turns galore, and you’ve got one of the best dramatic films of the year.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“The Goldfinch”

Written by Peter Straughan; directed by John Crowley

With Ansel Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Sara Paulson, Nicole Kidman

Rated R