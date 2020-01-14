Ron Howard takes on army medics, Apple TV+ showcases inspiring immigrant stories, “9-1-1” expands and Freeform debuts a solid new series.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

ABC announced that it has given a pilot order for “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to “thirtysomething,” which ran from 1987-1991. The series will follow the 30-something children of the original cast.



Abby Huntsman announced her departure from “The View” after a year and a half. She is leaving to join the campaign of her father Jon Huntsman, who is running for governor in Utah.



Clarice Starling is getting her own show. CBS gave a series commitment to “Clarice,” a drama that will follow the intrepid FBI agent one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Set in 1993, the story picks up with Starling returning to the field to track down serial murderers and sexual predators in Washington D.C.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

John Malkovich stars as the charming and secretive Sir John Brannox in “The New Pope” (Jan. 13, HBO, 9 p.m. ET). Continuing the story of “The Young Pope,” the new scripted series pulls the curtain back on the inner workings of the Vatican and explores the desires and vices of those in power.



From Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment comes “68 Whiskey” (Jan. 15, Paramount Network, 10 p.m. ET). The comedy/drama follows a diverse group of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan. Don’t expect explosive action. This is more about the day-to-day lives, and misadventures of soldiers on deployment.



Immigrants in America are the focus of “Little America” (Jan. 17, Apple TV+). The eight-episode scripted anthology series is based on true stories of individual immigrants who face hardships and challenges with strength and optimism. Their stories are sad and sweet and ultimately, inspiring.



Celebrity guests, including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Tiffany Haddish, join host Keegan-Michael Key for challenges, illusions and demonstrations on “Brain Games” (Jan. 20, Nat Geo, 8 p.m. ET). Key, along with mentalist Lior Suchard and science correspondent, Cara Santa Maria, reveal the brain’s untapped potential and the science behind the tricks our minds sometimes play on us.



In “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” (Jan. 16, Freeform, 8:30 p.m. ET), the care-free life of Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a self-centered 20-something, is upended when he becomes guardian to his teenage half-siblings after the death of their father. Thomas injects warmth and wit into a story about learning to embrace the unexpected.



“9-1-1” gets a spin-off. “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Jan. 19, Fox, 10 p.m. ET with a time slot premiere on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET), stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a 9/11 first responder, who relocates with his son and fellow firefighter, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) to Austin, Texas. The fish-out-of-water scenario finds Strand at odds with his new community, including the fire company’s chief paramedic, played by Liv Tyler.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: The CW gave early renewals to 13 current series, including seconds seasons of “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.”



Losers: Ratings for the 2020 “Critics’ Choice Awards” were down 33% in the adults 18-49 demographic from 2019’s broadcast.

