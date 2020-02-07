Now that the football season is over, the sports world will turn its attention to the second half of the NBA regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers lead the Western Conference heading into the league’s annual All-Star game on Feb. 16 in Chicago. Here are a few podcasts to get you caught up on all things NBA.

The Crossover with Chris Mannix

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated gives fans of the NBA a weekly window into the world of basketball. Mannix breaks down the biggest news and trends along with conversations with players and personnel. Recent episodes include "Trade Deadline Special," "Remembering Kobe Bryant; Terry Rozier" and "State of LA."

Find it: https://www.si.com/podcasts

The Ringer NBA Show

Presented by The Ringer basketball staff, this podcast features a daily breakdown of the latest storylines, trends and developments in the NBA by a variety of hosts, including Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor. It also features interviews with players, coaches and front-office personnel. Recent episodes include "Group Chat: Breaking Down the Capela-Covington Blockbuster Trade," "The Mismatch" and "Heat Check."

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/the-nba-show

The Woj Pod

Hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the NBA’s most prolific reporters, this show probes the biggest newsmakers in the NBA. Wojnarowski interviews everyone from the commissioner to general managers, coaches and players about the latest breaking news. Recent episodes include "The Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Show," "Bobby Marks on Trade Deadline in the Western Conference" and "Remembering Kobe Bryant with Romona Shelburne."

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/26974840

Dunc’d On

Salary cap expert and writer Nate Duncan goes in depth into the NBA. Duncan features detailed game breakdowns, salary cap analysis and the latest in scouting news. Along with guests, Duncan previews the day’s biggest games, covers the latest on the league’s superstars and gets inside the business of running a team. Recent episodes include "4-Team Mega Trade," "Assessing the Trade Rumors" and "Listener Trade Proposal Mailbag."

Find it: http://nateduncannba.com/