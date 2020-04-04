Business should be booming right about now for Topeka’s Baker’s Dozen.

But instead, owner Jake Wall had to make the tough decision earlier this week to close three of his four doughnut shop locations.

The remaining Baker’s Dozen is located at 1949 N.W. Topeka Blvd. and is open 6 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Sunday.

The closures of the other three locations — 2601 S.E. 6th Ave., 3627 S.E. 29th St. and 5938 S.W. 17th St. — came in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses locally and nationally are shuttering their doors as the economy continues to decline and stay-at-home orders are issued across states and cities.

Baker’s Dozen, which has been in the community for about 16 years, isn’t immune to the economic downturn.

“Pretty much everybody is down 30 to 40%,” Wall said. “Try doing that with four stores.”

The reality of the situation became apparent to Wall about three weeks ago, on a Wednesday, he recalled.

Deciding which of the four locations to keep open wasn’t necessarily Wall’s choice. The doughnuts are produced at the North Topeka store.

“Doughnuts are a cycle,” Wall said. “You start to go down in June and then it’s terrible in July and August. Then it starts to pick back up in September and then you get terrible again in December. January sucks and then it starts to pick back up in February, and March and April are our killer months. September and October are our killer months. Those are the months that keep you afloat.”

February is especially busy for the doughnut shop because it helps raise money for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Wall considers 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. “happy hour” for doughnuts.

“That’s when you sell the big amount of doughnuts,” Wall said. “That’s the dozens that go to the offices and the schools.”

Since closing his other shops, Wall said, he has seen people from his other stores visiting the North Topeka location.

“The hope was to draw a little bit from each of those stores to get this one up to where at least it pays the bills,” Wall said. “That was the problem. All four stores were just bleeding money.”

Wall said he is optimistic he can draw enough business from the other stores to keep his last remaining one open.

How many doughnuts Wall makes depends on the day, and he said some adjustments will have to be made.

“I way over-made today,” Wall said. “I have to guess how many customers are going to come through the door every day. I have to guess what Tuesday is gonna bring. Is somebody going to come in and buy 10 dozen doughnuts because they forgot to call me and tell me it’s their birthday? Unlike McDonald’s, I don’t get to unfreeze a patty.”

Wall used to donate unsold doughnuts to Let’s Help, but since it is temporarily closed, the leftover product is being thrown away.

“People are always like, ’Well you could sell day-old at half-priced,’ but then nobody comes in and buys them fresh,” Wall said. “I’ve been down that path in 2008 when the market crashed. I can’t do that either.”

In addition to closing the doors at the other three locations, Wall has let go of all 15 of his employees.

“Several had been here 13 to 14 years, some of them five,” Wall said.

At this point in time, Wall said, he is having a difficult time finding any sort of silver lining.

“I’ve got a kid and a wife to feed, I’ve got a mortgage,” Wall said. “Everybody’s in that boat who owns a small business, unless you’ve had tremendous success, and I’ve done nothing but always try to grow. Even though you can say it’s successful because I got to four stores, it’s because I put everything I had into making it grow. I didn’t save anything because I thought eventually I would be at that magic point where I can start saving. It’s screwed, and pretty much everyone is.”