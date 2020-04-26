Tracy Lawrence, a leading voice in country music for more than 20 years, will replace Joe Diffie at this year’s Kansas State Fair.

Country legend Diffie died March 29 due to complications from COVID-19.

Lawrence, a multiple Academy of Country Music award winner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand with rising country star Logan Mize.

Tickets are already on sale for this concert and are available online at https://bit.ly/KSFLawrence. Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit. The Bud Light Party Pit is a standing-room-only experience that is up close, next to the stage. All tickets include the Fair’s $7 gate admission if purchased through Aug. 15.

“We wanted to stay in that ’90s era of great country music,” said Robin Jennison, general manager. “While a lot of fans were excited about Joe coming to Kansas, Tracy has a tremendous following and is a great fit to perform with our native Kansas son, Logan Mize.”

About Lawrence

One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and has charted 18 No. 1 songs. His singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 include "Sticks and Stones," "Alibis," "Can't Break It to My Heart," "If the Good Die Young," "Texas Tornado” and "Time Marches On." The most recent No. 1 was in 2007 with "Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” featuring Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw.

According to Billboard, Lawrence has 22 Top 10 hits, including “Better Man, Better Off,” “If the World Had A Front Porch,” “As Any Fool Can See,” and "Paint Me a Birmingham."

In August, Lawrence released his first original album in six years. “Made in America” is a collection of songs that lean on Lawrence’s signature country, rock and blues style and pays homage to the hardworking men and women who make up the fabric of this country.

Besides singing, Lawrence currently hosts the syndicated radio show “Honky Talkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year.

About Logan Mize

The Clearwater native was 16 years old when he saw Kenny Chesney perform in Wichita. His musical journey hasn’t been easy, however, which is represented in his latest record, “Come Back Road.”

Mize is selling out venues and seeing success with his songs. The “Come Back Road” album has more than 150 million streams across all platforms and debuted at No. 2 on the Country iTunes chart. His single, “It Ain’t Always Pretty,” catapulted to No. 2 on the iTunes chart and has been streamed 38 million times on Spotify. Other singles include "Can't Get Away from a Good Time” and "Better Off Gone.” Mize released “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up” in October.

When Purchasing Tickets

Be cautious when purchasing tickets. Etix is the only authorized seller for Fair tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Etix by visiting the Kansas State Fair’s website — kansasstatefair.com.

The 2020 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 11-20.

Newsboys with Adam Agee – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Newsboys has defined Christian music since winning their first Dove award in 1995. Along the way, they’ve sold more than 10 million units and amassed eight gold certifications and 33 No. 1 radio hits. Among the chart toppers are “Shine,” “It is You” and “He Reigns” from earlier years to more recent singles like “Born Again,” “Miracles” and “We Believe” and platinum-certified mega-hit, “God’s Not Dead.” Ticket prices start at $20.

38 Special — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit.

Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Janson put himself on the country music map with his single “Buy Me a Boat,” in 2015. The chart-topping, double-platinum single received the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year in 2016 has had more than 82 million streams on Spotify. Other hits include “Drunk Girl,” “Fix a Drink,” “Power of Positive Drinkin’” and “Done.” “Good Vibes” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October. Ticket prices start at $25.

Nelly with Willie Jones — 7:30 p.m. , Sept. 19. Nelly, a diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist, has sold more than 22 million albums, ranking him as one of the best-selling rappers in America. His songs include “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Air Force Ones” and “Country Grammar,” which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in June. Rising star Jones blends his country roots with R&B and hip-hop influences. Recent singles include Whole Lotta Love,” “Bachelorettes on Broadway” and “Down For it.” Tickets are still available at $25 and $35.

Darci Lynne Farmer — 3 p.m. Sept. 20. Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer hit stardom in 2017 after becoming one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent.” Darci Lynne will be accompanied by her puppet friends: divaesque rabbit Petunia, shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old woman named Edna. Ticket prices start at $20.