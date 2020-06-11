Pizza Night at La Torre Events Venue: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, La Torre Events Venue, 158 Chisholm Road, Inman. Five varieties of pizza will be served, along with tea and water. Feel free to bring your own beer and wine. No hard liquor please. Great idea for a date night, hang out with friends, etc. Only $25 per person salad and appetizers, all-you-can-eat pizza, and dessert.

NAACP Youth Meeting: 7 p.m. Friday, Living Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 735 E. 5th, Hutchinson. We encourage the youths to come out and share their thoughts, views, questions and concerns in light of recent events. Our organization is for youths ages 9-25 of any religion or nationality. We offer a safe space to voice questions and concerns and to learn about cultural differences. On our agenda for this meeting will be details on upcoming events scheduled with the Hutchinson Police Department.

Kombucha & Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Jeana from Little Rabbit Yoga will be leading you through a 45-minute gut-balancing yoga class that will focus on lowering your stress and the hormones that stress releases into your gut. Hannah from Sipology will be explaining the benefits of drinking kombucha, how to make it, and will be giving you your own mason jar full of delicious kombucha to take home with you. This class is limited to 15 students and is $15 to attend. https://www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/event-details/kombucha-yoga.

Toddler Time & Senior Time at Salt City Splash: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center. Families with children 7 and younger, as well as adults 50 and older, will enjoy this exclusive swim time on Saturdays from June 6-July 25.