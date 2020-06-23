Modern blacksmithing is most commonly used today to create a variety of metal objects from wrought iron or steel. Some of these objects, such as Damascus knives, embody art at its finest.

Those who want to learn this ancient skill might want to look at an upcoming blacksmithing course offered at the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Teresa Vasquez Sr., administrative assistant in Washburn Tech’s Business and Industry Center, answered questions about this course.

I understand Washburn Tech is offering a blacksmithing course. When and where will the class take place? What is the cost and what will this cost cover?

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28, at Washburn Tech, 5724 S.W. Huntoon St., in Building D, Room D124. The cost is $330 and covers the class fee and materials.

How did this class come about? Has it been offered before?

Instructor Richard Anderson thought it would be a fun skill to pass on.

Who will be teaching the class? What is his/her background?

The instructor is Richard Anderson, fast track machine tool instructor and blacksmith with 10 years experience forging.

How many may take the class? Are there any prerequisites or background students will need for this class? Who is this class designed for?

Six students. It is a fluid class that can help more advanced students but is designed to give someone with little to no experience a basic foundation that will allow them to start in a safe, controlled environment. A person does need to be 16 years of age or older.

What information/topics will be covered?

The basics of shaping metal by heat and force, different hammer strikes and the results, heat-treating of high carbon steel and how to hold the hammer and anvil use.

By the end of the course will students have any projects to show?

The students always end up with at least one project to show. Depending on what they want to make depends on the number of projects they are able to complete.

Are there plans for any follow-up workshops? If so, what are they and when will they be offered?

A class could possibly be scheduled this fall 2020. We plan to offer the class again in spring 2021, dates to be determined.

Are there any other upcoming workshops or courses that may be of interest to our readers?

Small engine repair and photography this fall 2020.

Where can one find more information about the blacksmithing course or other Washburn Tech offerings?

Class offerings can be found at washburntech.edu, under the Continuing Education page, and Washburn Tech's Facebook page.