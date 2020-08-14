The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will officially open its newly renovated Sabatini Gallery on Aug. 19 with an exhibit that allows children to explore several worlds through a "Create Your Own Adventure" concept.

The Sabatini Gallery wrapped up renovations this past spring, but because of COVID-19, it hasn’t been open to the public.

The new exhibit, called "Story Worlds," features four different worlds that children and their parents can explore in an interactive but not hands-on way.

According to Zan Popp, curator of exhibitions at the library, the exhibit offers families the chance to experience the library’s "Story Worlds," which debuted on the library’s website this summer as a virtual gallery.

"This year we decided with the opening of the gallery and COVID, we would do more of introducing the objects that we used virtually so you can physically see what we talked about on the summer virtual site," Popp said.

The "Story Worlds" exhibit echoes the library’s summer reading theme, which centers on the idea of creating your own story.

"It was this idea of how could you use artwork to help tell a story," Popp said. "Is it the setting? Is it a character? Is it a feeling or emotion? With that being said, we wanted to have four different worlds that you could explore."

As patrons enter the Sabatini Gallery, they will have the option to explore four different worlds: Ocean World, Castle World, Mountain World and City World.

Each world features several pieces of artwork pulled from the library’s permanent collection, and each has an interactive component that allows kids’ imaginations to run wild.

"(Ocean world) is this idea that you are going on a summer vacation and you got on a boat, and then all of a sudden this wave knocks you off and you’re dropped into the sea," Popp said. "Do you climb back on the boat? Do you dive down and find the merpeople?"

A couple of the art pieces, such as a beachscape painting, pose a question to the viewer: If you were sitting on the beach, what would you feel like and why? Is the big wave coming toward you or is it being pulled back?

"It’s this idea of thinking about space, the artwork, the theme, but also how do you as the viewer or storyteller start to tell a story?" Popp said.

Similar questions and stories have been created for the additional worlds, allowing kids to view art in a new and creative way.

Popp said giving kids the chance to create their own story related to a piece of artwork allows for them to realize art is engaging and exciting.

"What the artist is saying can be very important, I’m not denying that at all, but there are times when we rely on that so much that we don’t actually look," Popp said.

The idea to make the exhibit interactive in a way that didn’t require people to use their hands was formed before the COVID-19 pandemic, Popp said. It is a concept that the library hopes to evolve and continue to focus on in a new world in which being hands-on is discouraged.

The front portion of the Sabatini Gallery does feature a few interactive, hands-on activities, Popp said, but the library has implemented several precautions to keep the area safe and clean.

The gallery currently has a limited capacity of 22 people.

Popp said there will be one or two library employees inside the gallery at all times to make sure the interactive pieces are sanitized regularly. Gloves and hand sanitizer are available for those who choose to use them.

The hands-on pieces allow kids to use dry erase markers and complete a maze and drawings that are related to the "Story Worlds" exhibit.

The gallery also features two Mondopads where kids can color and a virtual reality screen where animals come to life.

The gallery’s Reed Studio is also open for kids to complete crafts. Space in the studio is currently limited to four kids, Popp said.