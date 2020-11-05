Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

Wow! Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” is another in a long run of brilliant albums from one of rock’s most prolific singer-songwriters.



The new album is a stellar piece of work and an astounding testament of his tried-and-true talent.



“Letter To You” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200, giving Springsteen his own page in the history books again. He became the first artist to release a new Top 5 album in six consecutive decades - 1970s through the ’20s. The album also marks his 21st top 5 charting album.



Springsteen’s history-making legacy began with “Born To Run,” (No. 3 in 1975) and “Darkness On The Edge Of Town,” (No. 5 in ’78).



In the ’80s, he exploded with “The River” (No. 1 in ’80), “Nebraska” (No. 3 in ’82), “Born In The U.S.A.” (No. 1 in ’84), “Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Live 1975-1985″ (No. 1 in ’86) and “Tunnel Of Love” (No. 1 in ’87).



If you recall, it was Springsteen who was the first to release two new full-length albums simultaneously in 1992, “Human Touch” (No. 2) and “Lucky Town” (No. 3). His “Greatest Hits” compilation hit No. 1 in ’95.



Most critics may have assumed his streak, although successful, would taper off by the new millennium, but fans thought differently. “Live In New York City” (No. 5 in ’01), “The Rising” (No. 1 in ’02), “Devils & Dust” (No. 1 in ’05), “We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions” (No. 3 in ’06), “Magic” (No. 1 in ’07) and “Working On A Dream” (No. 1 in ’09).



“Wrecking Ball” (No. 1 in ’12), “High Hopes” (No. 1 in ’14), “Chapter And Verse” (No. 5 in ’16) and “Western Stars” (No. 2 in ’19) added to his impressive journey.



“Letter To You” is the album to give Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” a run for her money for the Album of the Year Grammy category. It’s equally as good, but voters may see his longevity as an odds-on favorite.



I’ve long been a Springsteen fan. That made owning this album a must. Plus, the 91-minute “Letter To You” documentary on Apple TV was a good attribute for the album’s release.



His ability to capture a moment in words is right up there with Paul Simon. Case in point: the opening track “One Minute You’re Here.” It is worthy of becoming one of my favorites from the man we call The Boss. It’s simply a beautiful track.



The gorgeous piano arrangements of “The Power Of Prayer,” “If I Was The Priest” and “House Of A Thousand Guitars” conjures days gone by, when the likes of Springsteen, Elton John and Billy Joel ruled the airwaves.



Springsteen shows no signs of slowing down at age 71. The man started out telling us he was born to run, when it’s obvious he was born to rock! The title track runs in the same caliber as “Born To Run” and “Dancing In The Dark.” His vocals are strong. “Rainmaker” is the kind of song you crank up and just let it rumble through ya.



“Burnin’ Train,” “Janey Needs A Shooter,” “Ghost” and “Last Man Standing” will appease his classic-rock fans.



“I’ll See You In My Dreams” closes the 12-song set and would make for an appropriate encore someday when we can enjoy going to concerts again. Seeing Springsteen live is on my bucket list.

