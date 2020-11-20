The mafia and organized crime don’t make as many headlines as they did in decades past, but the tales of racketeering, gambling, drug trafficking and murder still intrigue millions of people. The term "mafia" was originally applied to only the Sicilian Mafia, but it has since expanded to encompass other criminal organization with similar methods of purpose. Here are a few podcasts about the famous and not-so famous crimes and criminals from the underworld of organized crime.

Gangland Wire

Hosted by former Kansas City Police Intelligence Unit Detective Gary Jenkins, this podcast focuses on famous organized characters across the U.S. With his unique true-crime perspective, Jenkins tells crime stories from his own career and invites former FBI agents, police offices and criminals to educate the public. Recent episodes include "Diamond Jim Moran," "The Trenchcoat Robbers" and "The Grave Robbing Mobsters."

Find it: https://ganglandwire.com/

The Underworld Podcast

Taking listeners on a global tour of mobsters, journalists Danny Gold and Sean Williams use their experience from reporting on dangerous people and organizations to expose the secret world of transnational criminal networks. From Brooklyn to Beijing, this podcast is about heroes, villains and the mafia most of us don’t see. Recent episodes include " The Yakuza," "The Russian Mafia Comes to Brooklyn" and "The Merchant of Death: Arms Dealer Viktor Bout."

Find it: https://www.underworldpod.com/

Dirty Rats

Covering the true story of two of Boston’s most powerful brothers, bestselling author Howie Carr dives into the tale of one brother who is a gangster and the other a politician. In 15 episodes, Carr covers the brothers as they rose from poverty in a public housing project to the pinnacles of power in their respective trades.

Find it: https://podcast.dirtyratspodcast.com/

Mafia

This podcast journeys into the underworld of American organized crime and the stories behind the rise and fall of some of the most notorious mobsters in history. Exploring the lives of gangsters like Charles "Lucky" Luciano and John Gotti, Mafia also follows the journeys of the cops and attorneys who worked to bring down the biggest mobsters.

Find it: https://open.spotify.com/show/3uNk8DeySL3E3ftNd1ZfAf