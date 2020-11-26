The copper sculptures of Richard Dillard are not only pleasing to the eye, they may be good for your health.

That’s because the Salina-based artist and retired electrician exclusively uses energized copper to create his sculptures. Energized copper has had electricity run through it, Dillard said, which gives it a healing property that may help alleviate arthritis symptoms, acts as an antibacterial agent, reduces cholesterol and improves digestion and circulation.

"When I tell people if they buy this certain piece because they’ll feel better, they say ‘you’re crazy,’ but it works," he said. "Whatever else electricity does to copper, it sucks the arthritis out of your body better than brand new copper. After I retired and started playing with copper again, I felt a lot better."

Working as an electrician for 45 years, Dillard accumulated a stockpile of copper tubing. From this tubing, he bends and molds a variety of sculptural works, including Christmas trees and a slew of creatures that include alligators, dinosaurs, spiders, scorpions and octopuses.

Dillard also designs wreaths made of pinecones and stars made of repurposed clothespins.

When he’s not creating sculptures, Dillard paints on canvases, which he said has a great therapeutic value for him.

"I'd sit down at 8 a.m. to paint and get into the painting so much that I'd look up and it would be 3 p.m.," he said. "My mind was somewhere else, I was in my imagination, it was my escape. I loved it."

Job opportunity

Born in Nashville, Dillard is a U.S. Navy veteran who lived in Georgia before a job opportunity brought him and his wife to Salina in 1980, where he has lived ever since.

As an electrician, he’s worked for a number of local companies, including Philips Lighting, B & W Electric, General Air and Smoky Valley Electric.

"I’ve been all over the state and halfway around the world," Dillard said.

In 1975, while attending a rock collectors’ show sponsored by a man called "Rockin’ Jim," Dillard saw a copper wire tree with pieces of amethyst hanging off its branches that Jim was trying to sell for the impressive price of $145.

"I looked at it and said that can’t be hard to make," Dillard said. "So, I went home and made my first tree. I’ve been making them ever since."

Dillard said he doesn’t know how many copper trees that he’s made, but he’s sold them to buyers all over the country.

"I stopped counting after 200," he said. "The biggest one I’ve made was 2 feet high. I made that when I was younger, and I’ll never make one of those again. It takes over a month to make a little tree."

Dillard used to display his copper sculptures at craft shows throughout the region, but he said he doesn’t do that much anymore, since his copper sculptures must be carefully and individually wrapped due to their fragility.

He also doesn’t advertise, preferring to let people know about his work through word of mouth.

"I have a tree at Perkins Restaurant (in Salina), and I put my cards with them," he said. "I got orders just from people seeing that."

Hand-built treehouse

Dillard usually works at his kitchen table with his materials spread across the room. Sometimes he will take his craftwork and painting materials to a very special hideaway: a hand-built treehouse that sits 20 feet off the ground in a large black walnut tree in his backyard.

Dillard said he built a plywood treehouse deck and fencing after lightning struck the old tree in 2017.

"It was in bad shape, and I knew if it fell, it would come right down on my house or garage," he said. "So I made it where the tree wouldn’t fall by taking 6-inch channel steel and wrapping it around the tree, wiring it together."

Dillard said didn’t like how the tree looked just wrapped in steel, so he decided to build a treehouse deck around it "so it wouldn’t look stupid."

"It just grew and grew," he said. "Now I have more than $7,000 invested in it."

Whatever the price, Dillard said the investment has more than paid for itself.

"It’s a really peaceful place up here," he said. "When the leaves are out, no one can see you up here. It’s just been a great place to come up to and relax."