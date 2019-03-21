

Third Thursday: 5:30-8:30 p.m. today, Downtown Hutchinson. The theme of "Street Art" is conveyed in activities including live painting demonstrations in Avenue A Park, watch how Cow Creek will be turned into a living canvas with a giant art display, and join in a community canvas, which will hang at Hutch Rec for all to enjoy (sponsored by Lit Studios). Look for Chalk Stops along Main Street, where kids & adults can draw on the sidewalk. Locations include Sugartime Confections, The Sleep Shoppe, Frameography, and Lucille’s Boutique, Gale Wall Photography & Bookends, Dear Lizzie Boutique. Live music will be at the four chalk art stops, as well as the Avenue A Gazebo. The Family Community Theatre also will be doing small performances for their upcoming production of “Beehive: The 60s Musical” in front of Bookends store. The Hutchinson Community Foundation also will be handing out their Make it Greater grant checks, with announcements made from 6-6:45 p.m. in the Avenue A Gazebo. For a full line-up, see thirdthursdayhutch.com and the Third Thursday Facebook page.

Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. today, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum St., Hutchinson. Offered every Third Thursday, this enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.

Friends Spring Book Sale: 5-8 p.m. today, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library Spring Used Book Sale March 21 - 23 in the Hutchinson Public Library Auditorium. Thousands of books will be available for purchase, most for less than $1! Public Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. March 21. Friends Members receive 50 percent off with coupon. Sack Sale: fill a sack for $1! All money earned at this sale helps fund Hutchinson Public Library events and collections.

