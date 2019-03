Harold and Mildred Nusser, former residents of Garden City, will be celebrating their 70th anniversary later this month.

They were married on April 23, 1949, in Syracuse. A reception will be held in their honor on April 13 at Circleville Christian Church in Circleville. Cards may be sent to: 822 New Jersey St., Holton, KS 66436.

The couple has three daughters, Kathy (Bill) Dyer of Mayetta, and Jan (David) Meyers of Deerfield, and the late Joyce Lambert; five granchildren; and 12 great-grandsons.